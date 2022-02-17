Power Bank Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

Power Bank Market is valued approximately at USD 8.11 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Power banks are the portable chargers which is used to charge battery powered items such as mobile phones and others similar items that have a USB interface. They can be pocket-sized, as well as range from slim devices to larger and higher-capacity chargers. Portable chargers are accessible in varied sizes and shapes, depending on the power requirement and budget limits of the users. Most commonly, the power banks are made from lithium-ion batteries and lithium polymer batteries. Increasing penetration of smartphone, decline in price of power banks, along with the integration of advanced technology in power banks are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, globally, about 66% of individuals adopted smartphone in 2018, an increase from 63% in 2017 and 58% in 2016, as per Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, China holds the highest number of smartphone users with 1.3 billion users as compared to 530 million users in India, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017. Moreover, growth in the adoption of wearable devices along with development of solar and hydrogen fuel cell-based power banks are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, poor quality of power banks and growing enhancements in battery capacity of smartphones and other electronic products are the few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Power Bank market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Power Bank Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of consumer electronic products and wearable devices, availability of affordable power banks and wide presence of prominent manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xiaomi

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Intex Technologies

Samsung

Anker Technology Co. Limited

Asustek Computer Inc.

Ambrane India Private Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Energy Source:

Electric

Solar

By Capacity:

Up to 3,000 mAh

3,001 mAh – 8,000 mAh

8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium Polymer Batteries

By End-User

Industrial/B2B

Consumer Electronics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Power Bank Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

