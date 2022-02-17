Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.

In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market.

Gesture Recognition and touchless sensing operates from various mathematical algorithms through computer devices to translate human gestures and movement to act as commanded. It is a paradigm in human-machine interfaces and helps human interact with the machines without using any mechanical devices in the process. This technology Interprets human gestures like movement of head, fingers, arms, hands etc.

Further, ease of adoption by the end users due to low technical complexity has led the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market across the forecast period. Also, increasing digitization across the globe and demand for gesture recognition in smartphones with advancement in technology in digital electronics is expected to fuel the demand for Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing. However, the high consumption of power and absence of touch sensation is bound to hinder the market growth but with the advancing technology and increasing awareness among end-users on use of device without haptic sensation will slowly fade away the restraint factor.

The regional analysis of global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid adoption of technology in the region and presence of key players in the region.

Moreover, the increase in the number of initiatives and regulatory activities by the government has escalated the use of biometric systems all around the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing awareness among the masses, low costs, and high technological advancements drive the market. Further, the rise in the security awareness and biometric systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

EyeSight Technologies Ltd (Israel)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Crossmatch(U.S.)

Elliptic Labs (Norway)

PointGrab (Israel)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Touch-based Gesture Recognition

Multi-touch System

Motion Gesture

Touchless Gesture Recognition

Capacitive/Electric Field

Infrared Array

Ultrasonic Technology

2D Camera-Based Technology

3D Vision Technologies

Stereoscopic

Structured Lighting

Time-Of-Flight Cameras

Laser Triangulation

Rfid Technology

Camera-Based Technology

Sensors

Voice Assistance

Others

By Product:

Touchless Sanitary Equipment

Touchless Faucets

Touchless Soap Dispensers

Touchless Towel Dispensers

Touchless Trashcans

Hand Dryers

Touchless Biometric

Touchless Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Face Recognition System

Voice Recognition

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone

Laptops & Tablets

Gaming Console

Smart TV

Set-Top Box

Head-Mount Display (HMD)

Others

Healthcare

Advertisement & Communication

Defence

Finance and Banking

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

