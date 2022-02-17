Induction motor Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Induction motor Market is valued approximately at USD 11.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Induction motors are used for motor and drive application thus have huge demand from different industry verticals such as automotive, oil & gas, oil and others. Induction motors are energy-efficient motors that offer benefits over other motors such as synchronous motors. Induction motors are constructed with improved manufacturing technique and with superior material, induction motor have higher service factors, longer insulation and bearing life. Induction motors use copper for rotors in motors & pumps lead to improved performance and energy-efficient motors thus is most commonly used electric motors. Energy-efficient motors also have lower waste heat output and less vibrations that lead to increased reliability and efficiency.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw196

Copper Die-cast rotor technology in induction motors & pumps lead to energy-efficient motors. Induction motors are the highly common electrical motors utilized in most applications. Rising demand for electric vehicle, Technological advancement and Low maintenance as compared to other motors are key driving factors of the market growth. According to the International Energy Agency, total number of electric cars on the road across the globe reached more that 3 million units in 2017, with an expansion of more than 50% as compared to that in 2016. Various regions across the globe are witnessing growth in electric vehicle market.

Further, growing industrial base in developing economy is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, highly fragmented market comprises of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of price and quality as a result, intensive rivalry is observed globally that is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Induction motor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of induction motors in electric automobiles and in industries such as aerospace, automobile and defense sector.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw196

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing automotive industry, growing demand for energy efficient motor would create lucrative growth prospects for the Induction motor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nidec Motor Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

WEG Electric Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Marathon Electric

Kirloskar electric company

Regal Beloit electric corporation

Schneider electric SE

Baldor electric company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw196

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type:

Single Phase Induction Motor

Three Phase Induction Motor

By Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Induction motor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw196

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com