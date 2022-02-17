Occupancy Sensor Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report

Occupancy Sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 2.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.31% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

An occupancy sensor is an interior motion detecting device which is used to detect the existence of an individual or a person to automatically control lights or airing or temperature systems. This sensor uses ultrasonic, infrared, microwave and several other technologies. An occupancy sensor is usually used for providing automatic control, saving energy, complying with building codes and many more. Increasing demand for energy efficient devices, favorable government policies regarding energy saving and growing popularity of wireless occupancy sensors and increasing adoption in smart homes are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: according to European Union, 68 million homes in Europe and North America is expected to be smart by the end of 2019. Similarly, as per the source, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopted smart home systems is expected to result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. Moreover, rising green building by the government and developments in vision-based intelligent occupancy sensor for HVAC system are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, inconsistency issues related to wireless network systems along with false triggering of a switch by sensors are few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Occupancy Sensor market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Occupancy Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high emphasis on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors, such as intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS) and micro-phonics along with presence of favorable government plans and programs in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as supportive government plans and programs associated with energy saving as well as growth of wireless network infrastructure that would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the occupancy sensor market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Acuity Brands

Leviton Manufacturing

Lutron Electronics

Honeywell

Hubbell Incorporated

Siemens

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Network Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Technology:

Ultrasonic

Passive Infrared

Microwave

By Building Type:

Residential

Commercial

By Application:

Lighting Control

HVAC

Security & Surveillance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Occupancy Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

