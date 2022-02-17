Atmospheric Water Generator Market 2021 Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities

Atmospheric Water Generator Market is valued approximately at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Atmospheric water generators are used where pure drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain. These generators extract water from the air from the moisture present in form of water vapor. In addition to atmospheric water production, the appliance can also be used as a conventional water purifier by connecting it to an external municipal water source. The device extracts water from the humidity present in the atmosphere. The water vapor present in the air is condensed in the atmospheric water generator by cooling the air below its dew point or by pressurizing the air or exposing it to desiccants.

Factors such as decreasing freshwater accessibility, reducing water resources along with increasing demand for fresh water for drinking and industrial purposes are anticipated to drive the global atmospheric water generator market growth. As per the World wild life organization, 1.1 billion people lack access to water and a total of 2.7 billion people have difficulty in obtaining water for at least one month of the year. While as per the World Health Organization, as of 2017, 785 million people lack drinking water service and projects half of the world’s population to be living in water stressed areas by 2025.

Further, increasing global warming and scarce rainfall result in drying of lakes and riverfronts, which causes the shortage of water. Rising industrialization and infrastructural growth particularly in emerging economies have given rise to water scarcity which has promoted the adoption of Atmospheric Water Generator across the forecast period. However, the substantial use of electricity by these devices hinder the market growth. Although, technological advancements in the product field which offers high water output is expected to present an opportunistic market for Atmospheric Water Generators.

The regional analysis of global Atmospheric Water Generator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid industrialization in the region which demands extensive use of water for multiple manufacturing processes.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with rising scarcity of water sources owing to the drying of lakes and uneven rainfall would create lucrative growth prospects for the Atmospheric Water Generator market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Watair Inc.

Dew Point Manufacturing

Saisons Technocom Pvt. Ltd.

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.

Planets Water Ltd.

Water Technologies International, Inc.

Island Sky Corporation

Ambient Water

Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd.

Atlantis Solar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cooling condensation

Wet Desiccation

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

