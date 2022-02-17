Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market 2021 Key Performance, Top Players, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast

Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market is valued approximately at USD 6.38 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026

Automotive Electric power steering (EPS) is operated by an electric motor to steer the wheel while hydraulic power steering uses a pump that is integrated with an oil tank. The usage of the pump in hydraulic power steering continually places a load on the vehicle’s engine, which in turn affects the fuel consumption and vehicle performance. Power steering systems provide the torque which is applied to the steering wheel to drive the vehicle. The increasing vehicle production, global measures by OEMS to reduce complexity and weight of vehicles and regulatory push towards efficient technologies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, according to India Brand equity Foundation, Indian automotive sales increasing 8.3 per cent year-on-year to 3.99 million units in India and became the fourth largest auto market in 2018. It was the seventh largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in 2018. Further, rise in disposable income, and increase in population, which has resulted in increased demand for premium, as well as non-premium vehicles are likely to impel the demand for Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) over the forecast period. However, higher cost of EPS as compared to traditional steering systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing vehicle production and sales and rapid electrification of vehicles. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jtekt Corporation

Nexteer AutomotiveZF Friedrichshafen

Robert Bosch

NSK Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Showa Corporation

Delphi

Thyssenkrupp

Mitsubishi Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component Type:

Steering Column

Sensor

Steering Motor

Other Components

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

