Chiefs' Lammons arrested in connection with Kamara case

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub that prompted the Feb. 6 arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Lammons turned himself in Thursday in Las Vegas and was briefly booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, police said.

Two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in Monday and were booked on the same charges before posting bonds.

Police say surveillance video shows Kamara and at least three other men attacked the victim Feb. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. They say it shows Kamara punching the man repeatedly before others stomped on the man while he was on the floor at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s above the Cromwell hotel-casino.

Kamara was arrested Feb. 6 after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Police say he told officers he punched the man after he thought he had done something to someone in his group and was trying to run away.

He faces a single charge of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Lammons' first court appearance also is set for March 8. His attorney, Ross Goodman, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday he plans to launch his own investigation of the alleged attack.

“It appears to be an unplanned and spontaneous altercation based on my review of the reports,” he said.

Las Vegas police said in a statement after Lammons' arrest Thursday they're still investigating.

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:36 GMT+08:00

