Jefferson lifts Middle Tennessee over FIU 71-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:10
MIAMI (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 15 points as Middle Tennessee topped Florida International 71-65 on Thursday night.

Eli Lawrence had 14 points for Middle Tennessee (18-7, 9-3 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. DeAndre Dishman added 10 rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 17 points and nine assists for the Panthers (14-12, 4-9). Isaiah Banks and Denver Jones each had 11 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Florida International 50-39 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:36 GMT+08:00

