Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Newton carries East Carolina over South Florida 65-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 10:17
Newton carries East Carolina over South Florida 65-57

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristen Newton recorded 14 points and 10 assists to lift East Carolina to a 65-57 win over South Florida on Thursday night.

Vance Jackson had 16 points for East Carolina (13-12, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Suggs added 13 points and Tremont Robinson-White had 10 points and six rebounds.

Serrel Smith Jr. had 18 points for the Bulls (7-18, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"