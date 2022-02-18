Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (Feb. 17) approved a proposal by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) to enable foreign caregivers to apply for permanent residence within five years after reaching certain qualifications.

On Thursday, the MOL announced the Cabinet had okayed a plan for foreign caregivers to obtain an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) within five years of receiving an "intermediate skilled manpower" classification. The new plan also enables migrant workers who work in industry and overseas compatriots and foreign students with associate degrees to apply for permanent residency as well.

Under the new program, which goes into effect in April, those who meet certain requirements can apply to be classified as "intermediate skilled manpower." Once they obtain this classification and work for five years they can apply for permanent residency.

There are two major categories in which blue-collar workers can apply: industry and social welfare. The social welfare category includes caregivers in long-term care homes, live-in caregivers, and those employed in other designated key national industries.

For the social welfare category, caregivers in long-term care homes should make more than NT$29,000 per month and live-in caregivers should earn more than NT$24,000 a month. Low-skilled workers and caregivers must also obtain a work license, accumulate at least 80 hours in training, pass a language proficiency test, and complete 20 hours of vocational training courses.

However, workers who receive a monthly salary of NT$35,000 per month or more are exempt from these additional requirements.

Once a caregiver has worked as "intermediate skilled manpower" for five years, they may apply for permanent residence in accordance with the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), but they must earn a monthly gross salary of NT$50,000. Alternatively, they can obtain a Level B professional technician certificate, which can be acquired through authorized government training programs.



(WDA image)