No. 17 Florida women hold off Arkansas 76-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 09:29
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiara Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Emanuely de Oliveira added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 17 Florida beat Arkansas 76-67 on Thursday night.

Florida led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter but went without a field goal for the final six minutes as Arkansas used a 10-0 run to pull within 69-60. The Razorback wouldn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way as Smith made two of Florida's seven free throws in the final 1:04 to help seal it.

Zippy Broughton also scored 15 points for Florida (20-6, 10-3 SEC), which has its most conference wins since finishing with 10 in the 2015-16 season. Nina Rickards added 10 points.

Florida closed the first half on a 7-0 run for a 43-29 lead and stayed ahead by double figures until 2:13 left in the fourth.

Samara Spencer, a four-time SEC freshman of the week, scored 19 points and Sasha Goforth added 18 points for Arkansas (16-9, 6-6). Jersey Wolfenbarger chipped in with 15 points and Amber Ramirez had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas entered averaging 9.2 3-pointers per game, but finished just 1 of 13 against the Gators.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:36 GMT+08:00

