Timberlake, Thompson lead Towson over UNC Wilmington 79-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 09:34
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past UNC Wilmington 79-55 on Thursday night.

Charles Thompson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jason Gibson chipped in 14, Cam Holden scored 13 and Antonio Rizzuto had 10.

Jaylen Sims had 22 points for the Seahawks (18-8, 12-3). Mike Okauru added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Towson 81-77 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:35 GMT+08:00

"