Odigie carries Troy over Appalachian State 67-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/18 09:43
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Efe Odigie recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Troy to a 67-61 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Duke Deen had 16 points for Troy (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Adrian Delph had 17 points for the Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5). Donovan Gregory added 17 points and CJ Huntley had 11 points.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Troy defeated Appalachian State 68-53 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:35 GMT+08:00

