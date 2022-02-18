Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (Feb. 17) approved a proposal by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) to enable some overseas compatriots, foreign students, industrial workers, and caregivers a path toward permanent residence in Taiwan.

On Thursday, the MOL announced the Cabinet had agreed on a proposal for overseas compatriots and foreign students with an associate degree from a Taiwan university to obtain an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) within five years of receiving their degree. The new plan also enables migrant workers who work in industry and social welfare to obtain permanent residency as well.

Under the new program, which goes into effect in April, those who meet certain requirements can apply to be classified as "intermediate skilled manpower." Once they obtain this classification and work for five years they can apply for permanent residency.

In the case of overseas compatriots and foreign students, after they obtain an associate degree from a Taiwanese institution, they will be classified as "intermediate skilled manpower" provided they earn at least NT$30,000 when they start their first job and at least NT$33,000 per month if they renew their contract. After they have worked in Taiwan for five years, they can apply for an APRC, but they must be making at least NT$50,000 per month by that time.

If their monthly salary has not reached that level within five years, they can obtain a Class B professional technician certificate, which can be acquired through authorized government training programs. This program is part of Premier Su Tseng-chang's (蘇貞昌) goal of retaining 80,000 migrant workers and 80,000 foreign graduates by 2030, according to Cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成).