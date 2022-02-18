Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to monitor PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/18 10:39
Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Feb. 17), marking the 10th intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest sector of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense assets to track the PLAAF plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Beijing has sent a total of 34 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 16 fighter jets, 17 spotter planes, and one helicopter.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight path of Chinese plane on Feb. 17. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

"