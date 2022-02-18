Kepner-Tregoe Sponsors Luke List, Professional Golfer

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY - Media OutReach - 18 February 2022 - Kepner-Tregoe is delighted to announce its sponsorship of Luke List, professional golfer on the PGA TOUR. "KT is proud to partner with Luke who exemplifies many of the same basic beliefs and values as KT," said Bill Baldwin, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe. "Luke is off to a great start in the 2021/22 season, and we look forward to a great long-term relationship with him."

"We are thrilled to be one of Luke's sponsors and are excited to support him each and every week as he competes," continued Baldwin. "This partnership with Luke provides the KT brand with global exposure as well as helping to highlight the value of critical thinking beyond the traditional business environment and into professional golf."

"Golf gives us a perfect opportunity to model the role that clear thinking plays in the pursuit of excellence," said Baldwin. "For example, as a pro golfer prepares to play each shot, he is intuitively doing what we refer to as a 'situation appraisal'. He is asking key questions and evaluating critical information such as the wind speed & direction, distance, hazards, and slope. He processes this information in making decisions on what club to use and how he will control his swing. While playing, the golfer is always attempting to avoid problems and take advantage of opportunities. These processes are all contained in the portfolio of KT technologies."

Kepner-Tregoe's consulting and capability development helps organizations, teams and individuals develop expert critical thinking skills. These capabilities allow organizations to improve quality, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. In today's complex business world, the value of people being able to think clearly, using a structured process to determine precisely what to do, is more valuable than ever.





About Kepner-Tregoe

Founded in 1958, Kepner-Tregoe offers consulting and capability development based on ground-breaking research on how people think, solve problems, and make decisions. With offices worldwide, Kepner-Tregoe helps manufacturing operations, as well as service and support organizations, pursue excellence by improving quality, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. For additional information, visit kepner-tregoe.com or Kepner-Tregoe social media platforms on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.





#KepnerTregoe