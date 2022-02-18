Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russian military in Belarus threatens Baltics and Poland, says Lithuanian president

  176
By REUTERS
2022/02/18 10:00
Lithuanian soldiers stand to attention during a flag-raising ceremony to mark State Restoration Day at the S. Daukanto Square, in front of the Preside...

Lithuanian soldiers stand to attention during a flag-raising ceremony to mark State Restoration Day at the S. Daukanto Square, in front of the Preside...

VILNIUS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia has amassed 45,000 soldiers in Belarus and their presence is threatening to Baltic states and Poland, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.

The joint Russian and Belarus military exercise near the Belarus border with Ukraine is scheduled to end on Sunday.

Tensions between Moscow and NATO capitals are high following weeks of United States accusations that Russia has deployed up to 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders for an invasion. Moscow accuses the West of hysteria and denies it wants to invade.

"They amassed 45,000 troops, a lot of military equipment, air forces. And we do not hear very clearly articulated promises that this will be removed to Russian territory after the military exercise ends. This is one more way to keep the tension up", said Nauseda in a video statement after an EU leaders meeting in Brussels.

"This creates more potential threats now and for Baltic States and Poland," he added.

Baltic States - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - as well as Poland are European Union and NATO members.

NATO is looking to increase its military presence in the Baltic states and Poland in case Russia keeps its troops in Belarus after the exercise, the head of the alliance's military committee said on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; editing by Grant McCool)
Russia
Lithuania

RELATED ARTICLES

Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
Strategies for Taiwan Xi is learning from Ukraine crisis: Think tank analyst
2022/02/15 17:27
War between Russia and Ukraine would have limited impact on supply of natural gas to Taiwan: CPC
War between Russia and Ukraine would have limited impact on supply of natural gas to Taiwan: CPC
2022/02/14 19:41
China could ramp up pressure on Taiwan if conflict breaks out in Ukraine
China could ramp up pressure on Taiwan if conflict breaks out in Ukraine
2022/02/14 16:21
Ukraine-Russia tensions have limited impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry: ITRI
Ukraine-Russia tensions have limited impact on Taiwan's semiconductor industry: ITRI
2022/02/14 15:48
Taiwan erects Ukraine crisis response team to ensure citizens' safety, stability
Taiwan erects Ukraine crisis response team to ensure citizens' safety, stability
2022/02/13 15:06

Updated : 2022-02-18 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to allow foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"