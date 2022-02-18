Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/02/18 04:16
No. 20 BYU women win 29th straight home game

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paisley Harding added 18 points and No. 20 BYU eased past Loyola Marymount 77-54 on Thursday for its 29th straight home victory.

BYU took control with an 11-2 run in the second quarter and a 13-2 run in the third to build a 56-38 lead. LMU only made one field goal in the final five minutes of the third, and trailed by at least 18 points in the fourth.

Lauren Gustin added seven points and 12 rebounds for BYU (22-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference), which has won 22 straight conference games at home.

Jasmine Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ariel Johnson also scored 12 points for Loyola Marymount (8-16, 3-11). The Lions turned it over 23 times, leading to 28 BYU points.

BYU hosts rival Gonzaga on Saturday, looking for a series sweep after using a 42-15 second half to beat the Bulldogs 62-50 on Feb. 5.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-18 06:59 GMT+08:00

