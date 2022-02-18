Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/18 04:13
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.90 to $91.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.84 to $92.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 3 cents to $2.65 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas fell 23 cents to $4.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $30.50 to $1,902 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 27 cents to $23.88 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.89 Japanese yen from 115.41 yen. The euro fell to $1.1365 from $1.1391.

Updated : 2022-02-18 06:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to allow foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"