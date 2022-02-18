Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Washington’s Birthday.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

WASHINGTON — Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February, 10 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

THURSDAY, Feb. 24

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January, 8:30 a.m.