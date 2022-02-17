All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 48 33 10 5 71 197 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 Boston 47 27 16 4 58 136 132 Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167 Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 50 31 11 8 70 169 132 Carolina 47 32 11 4 68 163 112 N.Y. Rangers 48 31 13 4 66 147 123 Washington 51 27 15 9 63 166 142 Columbus 47 23 23 1 47 149 173 N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122 Philadelphia 48 15 24 9 39 122 167 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 Minnesota 45 30 12 3 63 174 134 St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Winnipeg 47 21 18 8 50 137 140 Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 Vegas 49 28 18 3 59 162 145 Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 154 149 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 50 23 18 9 55 146 147 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.