Sweden 5, Canada 3

|Sweden
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 89.
N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.
B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
B. Gushue Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.