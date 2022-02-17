Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sweden 5, Canada 3

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 22:58
Sweden 5, Canada 3

Sweden 5, Canada 3

Sweden 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5
Canada 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 89.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.

B. Gallant Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

B. Gushue Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

M. Nichols Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

G. Walker Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Updated : 2022-02-18 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to allow foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Taiwan bans recruitment by university after scam targeting Ugandan students
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"