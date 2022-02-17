Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 48 33 10 5 71 197 141 23-3-0 10-7-5 6-1-2
Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 16-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1
Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 17-4-1 14-8-2 8-2-0
Boston 47 27 16 4 58 136 132 15-10-1 12-6-3 11-3-1
Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 15-9-3 7-13-3 6-6-2
Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167 8-12-4 8-12-4 5-7-4
Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150 9-14-1 8-11-3 4-7-0
Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191 5-17-1 3-16-6 2-8-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 50 31 11 8 70 169 132 14-6-5 17-5-3 8-2-1
Carolina 47 32 11 4 68 163 112 16-4-2 16-7-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Rangers 48 31 13 4 66 147 123 16-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0
Washington 51 27 15 9 63 166 142 12-10-5 15-5-4 8-3-1
Columbus 47 23 23 1 47 149 173 12-10-1 11-13-0 7-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122 9-10-3 8-10-3 5-5-1
Philadelphia 48 15 24 9 39 122 167 8-11-4 7-13-5 3-9-3
New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 10-13-3 7-15-2 7-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 21-3-2 14-6-2 12-4-2
Minnesota 45 30 12 3 63 174 134 16-3-1 14-9-2 8-6-1
St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131 18-6-2 10-8-3 10-5-2
Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 14-9-0 14-8-4 10-5-1
Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 17-7-1 9-12-1 9-6-1
Winnipeg 47 21 18 8 50 137 140 12-9-1 9-9-7 9-5-3
Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 8-11-3 10-13-4 4-10-4
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180 5-17-1 7-15-3 4-10-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 12-4-4 16-9-2 6-5-1
Vegas 49 28 18 3 59 162 145 14-11-2 14-7-1 8-5-0
Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 154 149 13-10-0 13-8-3 12-3-0
Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 13-11-2 11-6-5 4-5-1
Anaheim 50 23 18 9 55 146 147 13-8-4 10-10-5 7-4-3
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 10-9-3 12-12-3 5-3-5
San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 11-10-2 11-11-2 3-4-0
Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173 9-16-2 7-13-2 4-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-18 00:55 GMT+08:00

"