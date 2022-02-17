NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Florida
|48
|33
|10
|5
|71
|197
|141
|a-Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|m-Pittsburgh
|50
|31
|11
|8
|70
|169
|132
|m-Carolina
|47
|32
|11
|4
|68
|163
|112
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|48
|31
|13
|4
|66
|147
|123
|a-Toronto
|46
|31
|12
|3
|65
|167
|125
|Washington
|51
|27
|15
|9
|63
|166
|142
|Boston
|47
|27
|16
|4
|58
|136
|132
|Detroit
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|144
|174
|Columbus
|47
|23
|23
|1
|47
|149
|173
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|17
|20
|6
|40
|105
|122
|Buffalo
|48
|16
|24
|8
|40
|131
|167
|Philadelphia
|48
|15
|24
|9
|39
|122
|167
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
|Ottawa
|46
|17
|25
|4
|38
|124
|150
|Montreal
|48
|8
|33
|7
|23
|106
|191
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|48
|35
|9
|4
|74
|193
|135
|c-Minnesota
|45
|30
|12
|3
|63
|174
|134
|p-Calgary
|47
|28
|13
|6
|62
|164
|112
|c-St. Louis
|47
|28
|14
|5
|61
|167
|131
|Nashville
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|150
|138
|p-Vegas
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|162
|145
|p-Edmonton
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|154
|149
|Los Angeles
|48
|24
|17
|7
|55
|138
|135
|Anaheim
|50
|23
|18
|9
|55
|146
|147
|Dallas
|47
|26
|19
|2
|54
|141
|142
|Winnipeg
|47
|21
|18
|8
|50
|137
|140
|Vancouver
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|126
|135
|San Jose
|47
|22
|21
|4
|48
|126
|145
|Chicago
|49
|18
|24
|7
|43
|120
|163
|Seattle
|49
|16
|29
|4
|36
|129
|173
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3
Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT
Calgary 6, Anaheim 2
Colorado 2, Vegas 0
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.