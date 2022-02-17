Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa

Two people shake hands in front of a Canadian flag at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restricti... Two people shake hands in front of a Canadian flag at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

A woman walks among trucks parked in front of the Canadian parliament in protest of COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2... A woman walks among trucks parked in front of the Canadian parliament in protest of COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

From right to left, Danny Bulford, Vincent Gircys and Eddy Stewart Cornell, protesters representing a group responsible for blockading Canada's capita... From right to left, Danny Bulford, Vincent Gircys and Eddy Stewart Cornell, protesters representing a group responsible for blockading Canada's capital city with trucks hold a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Tensions rose in Ottawa on Wednesday as police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Ontario Provincial Police officers speak with a man in a transport truck during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti... Ontario Provincial Police officers speak with a man in a transport truck during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represent the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

People dance during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16,... People dance during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represent the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

A person hangs out the side of a truck, parked during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ot... A person hangs out the side of a truck, parked during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man dances to music at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parl... A man dances to music at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Ottawa in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions braced for a possible police crackdown Thursday, nearly three weeks into the siege that has shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following.

Work crews in the capital began erecting fences outside Parliament, and police appeared to be out on the streets in greater numbers than usual in the morning.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police handed out leaflets warning the truckers to leave immediately or face arrest and other sanctions.

Many protesters reacted to the warnings with scorn.

“We want the mandates over for the whole the country. End the mandates,” protest leader Pat King said outside the prime minister’s office Thursday morning. As for the rigs parked bumper-to-bumper, he said: “There’s no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them.”

The warnings from police came two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act, empowering law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks and punish the drivers by arresting them, freezing their bank accounts and suspending their licenses.