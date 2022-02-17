Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 17, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;90;78;Becoming cloudy;87;79;SW;11;85%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;73;64;Sunny and nice;76;60;NE;5;53%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;56;39;Sunny and nice;61;41;E;3;51%;17%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;64;41;Sunny and pleasant;65;48;SE;5;70%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;51;42;Becoming very windy;53;40;W;28;77%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;37;34;A bit of a.m. snow;38;31;SSW;9;81%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;52;28;Increasing clouds;56;38;ESE;7;39%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;16;0;Partly sunny, cold;12;-14;S;8;90%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;102;73;Very hot;102;72;ESE;7;27%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower;59;42;Partly sunny;62;42;NE;6;73%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;73;63;Becoming cloudy;78;65;NE;10;56%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and clouds;70;51;Cloudy;73;55;ESE;9;29%;7%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SE;4;77%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;86;61;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;E;8;43%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;Humid with a shower;86;76;S;7;78%;85%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;NE;12;73%;25%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, cold;32;19;Mostly cloudy;36;21;NNW;6;38%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;44;Clouds and sun, mild;59;37;SE;6;52%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;Windy;48;39;A little p.m. rain;51;39;WSW;11;61%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;50;Afternoon rain;63;51;ESE;5;78%;81%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;78;66;A thunderstorm;78;66;NW;7;74%;91%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;64;43;Breezy in the a.m.;54;46;SSW;11;56%;28%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;52;46;A little a.m. rain;54;39;WSW;20;69%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sun, some clouds;60;44;Breezy in the a.m.;56;29;SE;13;34%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy in the p.m.;58;40;Mild with some sun;54;42;SSW;9;45%;32%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Lots of sun, cooler;80;59;Nice with sunshine;80;66;E;9;57%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;81;63;A t-storm around;84;66;NE;6;48%;69%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cold;36;26;Inc. clouds;47;37;NNW;5;55%;46%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;68;52;Nice with some sun;70;52;N;7;52%;25%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;SSE;11;61%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;81;64;A morning shower;85;64;NE;3;54%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;88;75;Hazy sunshine;89;74;NE;9;71%;3%;9

Chicago, United States;A little icy mix;31;12;Breezy in the p.m.;29;13;W;14;58%;11%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;90;74;Inc. clouds;87;75;N;6;67%;44%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;41;37;Afternoon rain;43;36;SW;11;74%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;81;68;Mostly sunny;79;68;NNE;11;58%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cooler this morning;58;28;Plenty of sun;56;34;S;5;26%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;SW;7;74%;81%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;77;54;Hazy sun;79;55;NNE;4;47%;26%;5

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, cold;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;46;24;SSW;6;41%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;78;58;Hazy sunshine;83;57;NW;6;47%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;90;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;S;4;76%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;42;39;A little a.m. rain;43;35;WSW;26;75%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;35;Sunny and mild;58;39;NNE;8;28%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and pleasant;67;55;Plenty of sunshine;66;55;W;10;68%;11%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;71;67;A shower in the a.m.;72;55;NE;7;95%;90%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;SE;8;57%;37%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sun, some clouds;87;69;Mostly sunny, humid;84;70;ENE;7;72%;4%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;37;27;A little a.m. snow;31;26;WSW;17;81%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;11;56%;8%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cooler;64;59;A little a.m. rain;64;51;ENE;12;90%;85%;1

Honolulu, United States;A stray shower;82;69;A shower in the p.m.;82;68;NE;10;65%;59%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;89;69;Partly sunny;87;68;SE;7;46%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;71;48;Partly sunny;70;46;N;8;42%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;52;46;A little p.m. rain;54;33;WNW;8;74%;68%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;ESE;4;78%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;81;71;Sunshine and nice;82;72;ENE;7;60%;27%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;83;61;A p.m. t-storm;76;60;E;5;66%;91%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;48;24;Mostly sunny;49;26;SSW;6;32%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;86;59;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;N;6;43%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;43;Hazy sun;69;44;WSW;5;54%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;92;63;Hazy sunshine;93;64;NNW;8;10%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;46;38;A passing shower;45;35;WSW;11;69%;81%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with a shower;88;75;A shower or two;86;74;N;11;60%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing, a t-storm;90;75;Cloudy;89;75;WNW;5;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;82;62;Hazy sun;83;61;N;5;47%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rather cloudy;92;78;High clouds;95;78;E;4;61%;36%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;57;38;Afternoon showers;58;41;SW;7;70%;91%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;81;Partly sunny;92;81;SW;8;67%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;73;65;Mostly cloudy;73;65;SSE;6;75%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;63;48;NNW;9;66%;18%;4

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;52;44;Very windy;52;37;WSW;28;61%;56%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;NE;6;29%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;Clearing;87;78;SW;6;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;64;34;Mostly sunny, mild;66;43;N;4;61%;27%;4

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;89;80;High clouds;89;81;ENE;7;59%;27%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;86;74;Downpours;82;75;NE;4;86%;96%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with a shower;86;76;A shower in spots;91;75;E;5;61%;45%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;75;56;Partly sunny;68;56;SSE;12;63%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;Mostly sunny;75;49;NNE;7;35%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy and humid;79;72;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;S;8;75%;29%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;43;34;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;WSW;11;77%;97%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;E;13;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with clearing;74;66;Breezy in the p.m.;77;64;ENE;12;56%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain;44;21;A little a.m. snow;22;5;WSW;7;63%;87%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;39;36;Rain and drizzle;38;35;SW;7;78%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;82;71;Hazy sun;86;72;NNW;6;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;86;59;Sunshine and nice;84;60;NNE;7;49%;41%;13

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;61;56;Windy, then colder;61;26;NW;20;31%;19%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;61;42;Mostly sunny;63;45;W;6;71%;77%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;14;11;A bit of a.m. snow;20;14;SSW;13;89%;65%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A little p.m. snow;41;32;Clouds and sun;49;32;NNE;8;46%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;36;24;Mostly cloudy;40;25;NE;7;62%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, then snow;40;10;Much colder;13;2;SE;13;62%;81%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;87;76;A couple of showers;86;76;NNW;8;77%;99%;5

Panama City, Panama;Inc. clouds;92;75;Partial sunshine;92;74;NNW;11;60%;4%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;85;74;An afternoon shower;83;72;ENE;8;79%;100%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;56;47;A bit of rain;57;40;WSW;15;61%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;73;Very hot;98;72;SSE;10;28%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;92;78;SSE;5;62%;81%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNE;10;78%;66%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm, a p.m. shower;95;69;Mostly sunny;92;68;SW;7;43%;8%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of rain;51;41;Cloudy and mild;53;40;SW;9;51%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and chilly;30;7;Cloudy;35;21;N;4;35%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;68;54;Periods of rain;66;55;NNE;8;74%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;70;47;Low clouds;66;51;W;5;76%;77%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;ENE;7;64%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;31;17;Cold;26;22;E;6;59%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;44;34;Showers of rain/snow;41;34;SSW;11;75%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;72;NNW;7;78%;80%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;Hazy sunshine;80;62;SE;12;25%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;43;Mostly sunny;63;46;SSE;7;77%;27%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;38;33;A bit of a.m. snow;35;34;SW;13;70%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Brilliant sunshine;65;43;Mostly sunny;63;44;N;6;67%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, pleasant;82;60;A stray thunderstorm;82;62;ENE;11;64%;41%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;82;73;A shower or two;81;74;E;11;79%;96%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;NNE;6;74%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;49;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;ENE;6;26%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;Sunny and nice;85;59;SSW;7;25%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;84;69;A passing shower;85;70;N;8;69%;85%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;67;50;Some sun;59;38;NNW;7;76%;26%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy, damp;47;43;Low clouds;46;42;S;4;79%;24%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cold with sunshine;30;4;Not as cold;38;19;WNW;3;27%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;40;37;Rain and drizzle;43;39;NNE;8;73%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;NE;9;69%;67%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;55;38;Partly sunny;51;31;SW;10;60%;5%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;83;73;A couple of showers;83;73;ENE;11;69%;97%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Bit of rain, snow;35;27;Rather cloudy;40;30;SSE;9;69%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;88;72;A t-storm around;86;69;SSE;11;66%;99%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;66;59;A shower in the p.m.;68;60;WNW;5;85%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;39;33;A little a.m. snow;34;32;SSW;14;74%;74%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;Plenty of sun;53;34;ENE;6;35%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;47;31;Mainly cloudy, mild;52;32;N;5;56%;2%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;54;42;Clouds breaking;56;43;WSW;8;29%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Considerable clouds;66;52;Abundant sunshine;65;54;N;6;65%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;61;40;Mostly sunny;66;40;SE;5;59%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Increasingly windy;45;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;35;N;14;40%;6%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain, then snow late;45;19;Much colder;22;19;SW;14;56%;80%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Rain this afternoon;58;55;Decreasing clouds;63;50;N;7;72%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;64;55;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;S;12;64%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with a flurry;5;-18;Quite cold;6;-28;ENE;9;65%;36%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;45;42;A morning shower;47;41;SE;3;70%;79%;1

Vienna, Austria;Very windy;64;46;Cloudy and mild;57;43;SSW;8;46%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;80;73;Warm, a p.m. shower;88;72;NNW;4;59%;73%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;44;35;Showers of rain/snow;41;34;SSW;15;71%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;49;37;Rain and snow shower;45;39;SSW;15;68%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;70;61;Sunshine and breezy;71;63;NNW;21;72%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;91;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;75;SW;6;71%;100%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;47;28;Cloudy;44;28;NE;2;56%;10%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-17 21:54 GMT+08:00

