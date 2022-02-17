Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Europe expresses support for Taiwan with passing of 2 security reports

European Parliament's CFSP, CSDP reports call out China's aggression towards Taiwan

  158
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 20:26
European Parliament. (European Parliament photo)

European Parliament. (European Parliament photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament has expressed strong support for Taiwan with its passing of Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) during a plenary session on Thursday (Feb. 17).

Both reports mention the European Parliament’s concerns about China's increased military aggression against Taiwan and its continued incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The CFSP report specifically condemns China's coercion against Lithuania and other EU member states and praises the European Commission’s decision to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization about China's bullying of Lithuania. The CFSP also recommends the European Parliament look into the feasibility of a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with Taiwan and supports Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and activities as an observer.

MOFA said the two reports underscore the European Parliament's concern over China's increasingly assertive and coercive actions towards other countries and focus on Taiwan's status in geopolitics and economic and trade supply chains.

“Taiwan and the EU are partners who share universal values, including democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law,” the ministry said. It pledged to “actively cooperate” with EU member states and like-minded regional partners to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific.
Taiwan
China
CFSP
CSDP
European Parliament

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia, UK talk up Taiwan Strait security in conference call
Australia, UK talk up Taiwan Strait security in conference call
2022/02/17 13:47
Taiwan to import eggs from Japanese areas not affected by avian flu
Taiwan to import eggs from Japanese areas not affected by avian flu
2022/02/17 09:56
Mainland Affairs Council denies rumor Taiwan tightened immigration policies for Hongkongers
Mainland Affairs Council denies rumor Taiwan tightened immigration policies for Hongkongers
2022/02/16 18:07
Raw food blamed for hepatitis A cases among Taiwan’s Thai workers
Raw food blamed for hepatitis A cases among Taiwan’s Thai workers
2022/02/16 17:44
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks up naval presence to defend territorial waters from Chinese intrusion
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks up naval presence to defend territorial waters from Chinese intrusion
2022/02/16 17:11

Updated : 2022-02-17 21:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
"