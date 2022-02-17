Europe expresses support for Taiwan with passing of 2 security reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament has expressed strong support for Taiwan with its passing of Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) during a plenary session on Thursday (Feb. 17).

Both reports mention the European Parliament’s concerns about China's increased military aggression against Taiwan and its continued incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The CFSP report specifically condemns China's coercion against Lithuania and other EU member states and praises the European Commission’s decision to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization about China's bullying of Lithuania. The CFSP also recommends the European Parliament look into the feasibility of a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with Taiwan and supports Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and activities as an observer.

MOFA said the two reports underscore the European Parliament's concern over China's increasingly assertive and coercive actions towards other countries and focus on Taiwan's status in geopolitics and economic and trade supply chains.

“Taiwan and the EU are partners who share universal values, including democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law,” the ministry said. It pledged to “actively cooperate” with EU member states and like-minded regional partners to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific.