Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

England to play at Molineux for 1st time since 1956

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 18:46
England to play at Molineux for 1st time since 1956

LONDON (AP) — Molineux, the home stadium of Premier League team Wolverhampton, is set to host an England men’s international for the first time in more than 65 years.

England will play two Nations League matches — against Italy and Hungary — there in June, the Football Association said Thursday, continuing the trend of taking the national team’s fixtures on the road and away from London’s Wembley Stadium.

The June 11 match against Italy will, however, take place without fans as punishment by UEFA for disturbances during the European Championship final between England and the Italians at Wembley last summer.

Fans will be allowed for the match against Hungary three days later.

England’s senior men’s team last played at Molineux in December 1956, in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s team has played games in Manchester and other outposts in Sunderland, Leeds and Middlesbrough since the buildup to Euro 2016.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-17 20:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
"