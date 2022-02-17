Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Driver who killed 4 in Berlin after fit given suspended time

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 18:11
Driver who killed 4 in Berlin after fit given suspended time

BERLIN (AP) — A 45-year-old German man was convicted Thursday of negligent homicide and handed a two-year suspended sentence for crashing his car into a group of pedestrians in the center of Berlin three years ago, killing four people.

The incident sparked a debate in Germany about restricting the use of powerful sports utility vehicles in cities, with safety campaigners and some politicians arguing that such cars pose a particular danger to other road users.

Those killed were a 3-year-old boy, his 64-year-old grandmother, and a couple in their late 20s from Spain and Britain. All had been waiting at a traffic light when the driver suffered an epileptic fit and veered onto the sidewalk with his Porsche SUV.

Prosecutors alleged that the driver, whose name wasn't published for privacy reasons, should not have been behind the wheel because he had recently undergone brain surgery.

The defendant said during the trial that he had suffered a first epileptic fit months before the crash but believed the operation and medication would prevent him from suffering another. His young daughter and a 67-year-old woman were in the car with him at the time. They were hospitalized after the crash.

Updated : 2022-02-17 20:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
"