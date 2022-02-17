Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

NBA player, China critic Enes Kanter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Nomination comes after getting traded to the Houston Rockets, then waived

  151
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 18:24
Enes Kanter smiles before an NBA basketball game. (AP Photo)

Enes Kanter smiles before an NBA basketball game. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Boston Celtics player, steadfast China critic, and leading human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Freedom’s nomination is due to his contribution to bringing global attention to Beijing’s ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang province and for standing up for the political freedoms of people in Hong Kong and Taiwan, per a Liberty Times report.

Freedom took to Twitter, linking to an in-depth feature article in the Atlantic about his struggle for human rights and sharing his feelings about the news.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” he wrote. “Sometimes taking a stand is more important than your next paycheck.”

The future of Freedom’s career has been up in the air in recent weeks, after news the Celtics would trade him to the Houston Rockets, who later waived him, per a Fox News report.

Last year, Taiwan‘s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked Freedom for standing up for Taiwan in a video posted on Twitter. In response, Freedom said he was honored to be acknowledged by President Tsai and called her a hero.

Freedom has also worn a variety of dissident footwear on the court, including one pair featuring Winnie the Pooh-style tanks rolling through Tiananmen Square. He has also called on Taiwanese American player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to stand up for Taiwan and not take China’s money after news broke Lin had signed a lucrative contract to play for the Beijing Ducks in the 2021-2022 season.
Enes Kanter Freedom
Nobel Peace Prize
NBA
human rights activist
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Presidential Office confirms Tsai-Abe phone call in January
Taiwan Presidential Office confirms Tsai-Abe phone call in January
2022/02/11 11:18
President Tsai sees digital development ministry prolonging Taiwan's IT advantage
President Tsai sees digital development ministry prolonging Taiwan's IT advantage
2022/02/10 16:22
Former NBA player to join Taiwan pro basketball team Kaohsiung Steelers
Former NBA player to join Taiwan pro basketball team Kaohsiung Steelers
2022/02/09 19:10
Taiwan's president: "the way of Tsai" part II, rise to reign over the DPP
Taiwan's president: "the way of Tsai" part II, rise to reign over the DPP
2022/02/08 19:30
President Tsai insists Taiwan will not import nuclear food from Japan
President Tsai insists Taiwan will not import nuclear food from Japan
2022/02/08 15:54

Updated : 2022-02-17 20:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan to allow foreign blue collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
"