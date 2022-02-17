Alexa
Taiwan thanks UK, Australia for support following virtual summit

UK, Australia stress Taiwan Strait peace in joint statement issued Wednesday

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 17:16
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Feb. 15) welcomed the U.K. and Australia’s support for Taiwan expressed in a joint statement issued the day before.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held a virtual summit on Wednesday in which they highlighted the importance of Taiwan Strait peace and stability and expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

MOFA said it is grateful for their support and reiterated Taiwan’s status as an important hub in East Asia’s first island chain. “Taiwan has always played a key role in regional stability and prosperity.”

The ministry said the government will continue to deepen cooperation with the U.K., Australia, and other like-minded countries to jointly safeguard democracy, freedom, human rights, and other shared values. It also pledged to help maintain the rules-based international order, and peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, Johnson and Morrisson mentioned the situation in Ukraine, the AUKUS partnership, and U.K.-Australia cooperation in trade, security, climate, health, technology, and technology in the joint statement. The two also expressed concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Myanmar, and the situation in the South China Sea.
