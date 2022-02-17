Alexa
Taiwan asks all CPTPP members to back membership bid

Unconfirmed reports say CPTPP discussing China, Taiwan, Ecuador bids at Feb. 17-18 meeting

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 16:57
MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. 

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All 11 members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) should back Taiwan’s bid to join the trade zone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Feb. 17).

Taiwan filed its application for membership in September, just days after China did. Commentators have voiced concern that if Beijing is allowed to join earlier, it will try and block Taiwan’s entry.

Recent reports suggested the CPTPP will meet Feb. 17-18 to consider applications from China, Taiwan, and Ecuador, according to the Liberty Times. Because the organization did not allow public discussion of its agenda, MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference she was unable to confirm the reports.

Whether or not the CPTPP will convene, Taiwan will continue to seek the support of all its members to achieve membership at the earliest possible date, she said, describing it as a key goal of the country’s economic and trade policies.
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
CPTPP
MOFA
Joanne Ou

