China may achieve 3 political goals by attacking Taiwan: Former defense minister

Chinese soldiers based in Hong Kong practice knifing at the Shek Kong barracks of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Hong Kong on Jun... Chinese soldiers based in Hong Kong practice knifing at the Shek Kong barracks of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Hong Kong on June 30, 2018. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s former Minister of Defense Yang Nian-tsu (楊念祖) on Thursday (Feb. 17) listed three political goals Beijing may aim for in staging a campaign against Taiwan: use war to push for peace, use war to force a surrender, or neutralize Taiwan’s military to get an unconditional surrender.

Taiwan’s Kuomintang opposition party held a conference on Thursday (Feb. 17), “How Taiwan can respond to the PLA threat” (“我方如何因應中共軍事威脅”), which Yang attended alongside Ruo Chin-sheng (羅慶生), head of Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, and other prominent experts, per a CNA report.

Yang began by quoting Sun Tsu, saying Taiwan must “know thyself and know thy enemy” and only by being clear about Beijing’s objectives can the country effectively rehearse and prepare for a military assault. He says these three potential political goals of Beijing have different consequences for how an operation will play out.

Predicting what result Taiwan wants in a war — be it peace, surrender, or a fight to the last man — will depend on military strength, mobilization capacity, the willpower of the people, and the effect on society, Yang said. This already exceeds the traditional military framework, yet it will require strategic leadership, or else the military leadership will crumble.

Ruo said that Taiwan’s defensive strategic framework should be based on two principles: self-reliance and not expecting assistance from foreign countries. Meanwhile, the operational concept of national defense should align across two axes: defense and deterrence.

Yet, these two strategic ideals have structural limitations when it comes to defending the Taiwan Strait, Ruo said. A purely defensive strategy calls for a "successful defense" by beating the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) offensive assault.

Yet, the PLA has two things going for it — the numerical advantage and the initiative in launching the offensive. Even if the first attack is successfully repelled, Ruo reasons, Taiwan will not be able to hold back the follow-up assaults. If China wishes to take Taiwan at any cost, the chances of a "successful defense" against it are not high then.