South Korea inks driver's license recognition agreement with Taiwan

South Koreans with valid international driver's license can now drive in Taiwan, vice versa

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 16:13
South Korean representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won. (Facebook, Korea Mission in Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea has signed a memorandum of mutual recognition of international driver's licenses with Taiwan, the Korean Mission in Taipei announced on Thursday (Feb. 17).

The agreement, which takes effect immediately, will make it easier for South Koreans to visit Taiwan in the future, the office said in a Facebook post. South Koreans who have an international driver's license officially issued by the South Korean police can drive vehicles (excluding scooters) in Taiwan.

In 2019, there were approximately 2.5 million people traveling between South Korea and Taiwan, with about 1.24 million South Koreans visiting Taiwan and 1.26 million Taiwanese visiting South Korea.
Taiwan
South Korean
driver's license
Taiwan-South Korea relations

