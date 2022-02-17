Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines launches flights to Fukuoka, Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines started flying to its third Japanese destination, Fukuoka, Thursday (Feb. 17), in the hope of a quick recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline, founded by former EVA Air Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), launched flights to Tokyo and Osaka in 2020 during its first year in operation, which also coincided with the global spread of the coronavirus.

The once-a-week service to Fukuoka, located on the island of Kyushu, was the company’s 11th route, CNA reported. Passengers on the debut flight were served Ichiran Ramen noodles, a famous product from the Japanese town.

Additionally, the airline’s first wide-body jet, an Airbus A330neo, is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan from the French town of Toulouse on Saturday (Feb. 19) before starting service to major Asian cities in May. Three out of eight total planes will be delivered by the end of 2022.

The seventh Airbus A321neo will arrive later in February, while the first A350 XWB is scheduled for delivery during the second half of the year in preparation for flights to North America.