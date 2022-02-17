Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines launches flights to Fukuoka, Japan

First Airbus A330neo scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Feb. 19

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 15:57
StarLux Airlines starts flying on Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday. (CNA, StarLux Airlines photo)

StarLux Airlines starts flying on Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday. (CNA, StarLux Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines started flying to its third Japanese destination, Fukuoka, Thursday (Feb. 17), in the hope of a quick recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline, founded by former EVA Air Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), launched flights to Tokyo and Osaka in 2020 during its first year in operation, which also coincided with the global spread of the coronavirus.

The once-a-week service to Fukuoka, located on the island of Kyushu, was the company’s 11th route, CNA reported. Passengers on the debut flight were served Ichiran Ramen noodles, a famous product from the Japanese town.

Additionally, the airline’s first wide-body jet, an Airbus A330neo, is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan from the French town of Toulouse on Saturday (Feb. 19) before starting service to major Asian cities in May. Three out of eight total planes will be delivered by the end of 2022.

The seventh Airbus A321neo will arrive later in February, while the first A350 XWB is scheduled for delivery during the second half of the year in preparation for flights to North America.
StarLux
StarLux Airlines
Fukuoka
Airbus A330neo
Airbus A321neo
Airbus A350 XWB

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to take delivery of first wide-body jet
Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to take delivery of first wide-body jet
2022/01/12 14:50
Taiwan’s China Airlines takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo plane
Taiwan’s China Airlines takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo plane
2021/11/30 14:44
StarLux worst-hit Taiwan airline in 2021
StarLux worst-hit Taiwan airline in 2021
2021/11/27 17:42
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines adds Singapore route
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines adds Singapore route
2021/08/12 14:22
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
2021/06/30 17:50

Updated : 2022-02-17 17:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"