Shaver sparks Boise State romp over Air Force 85-59

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points as Boise State rolled past Air Force 85-59 on Wednesday night.

Max Rice had 14 points for the Broncos (20-6, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Lukas Milner added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 10 points and six assists.

Boise State scored 45 first-half points, a season best for the team.

A.J. Walker had 19 points for the Falcons (10-14, 3-10), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jake Heidbreder added 18 points.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Boise State defeated Air Force 62-56 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com