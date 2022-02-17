Alexa
Envoy to Hungary says Taiwan sees Eastern, Central Europe as promising regions for partnership

Liu Shih-chung shares Taiwan's global strategic role with Andrassy University Budapest students

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 15:18
Taiwan representative to Hungary Liu Shih-chung. (Facebook, Liu Shih-chung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan regards Central and Eastern Europe as promising regions for partnership, Taiwan representative to Hungary Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) said on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

Liu was invited by Andrassy University Budapest to deliver a speech on Taiwan's strategic role in the international community, CNA reported. The event was hosted by Professor Heinrich Kreft, a former German diplomat.

Liu analyzed Taiwan's position in semiconductor manufacturing, its efforts to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, democratic achievements, and the EU and the European Parliament’s support for deeper relations with Taiwan and closer Lithuania-Taiwan ties.

When asked how Taiwan responds to China's military threats, Liu said Taiwan is deepening its democracy, upgrading industries, decentralizing its domestic market, and strengthening its national defense and pandemic prevention measures to gain global recognition and affirmation. He said Taiwan regards Central and Eastern European countries as partners in investment cooperation and will strengthen relations with the region through new policies.

Liu said he plans to give lectures at universities and think tanks to let more Hungarians better understand Taiwan.
Taiwan
Liu Shih-chung
Hungary
Andrassy University Budapest
democracy
Taiwan Strait

