Taiwan envoy to US expanding cooperation in economy, security, global participation

Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ties between Taiwan and the U.S. have grown in recent years, Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said while talking to Taiwanese media on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

Hsiao joked that she has transformed from a “cat warrior” to an octopus due to her efforts to pursue multi-faceted relations with the U.S. She said she is working to expand cooperation in many fields, including economy, security, and international participation, CNA reported.

Regarding the possibility of renaming the representative office in the U.S., Hsiao said Taiwan has been pushing for this for a long time, but there has been no progress yet. She said she will continue communicating with Washington about a name change and expressed hope that there will be more support for this issue in the future.

With regard to a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), Hsiao pointed out that due to many U.S. jobs moving abroad, Americans generally have a relatively negative view in respects to trade agreements in her opinion. This sentiment is not specifically aimed at Taiwan, but rather at the world in general.

Taiwan still has bipartisan support from the U.S.though and many are willing to support deepening economic and trade relations between the two countries, she added.

On the Biden Administration’s proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Hsiao said Taiwan is eager to be part of its promotion. As for how the framework will be presented in the future and how countries will participate, many details are still being deliberated.

The representative stressed that Taiwan's key role in the global supply chain and its economic contributions in the global technology sector should make it a primary partner that countries want to cooperate with.

Hsiao said she hopes as Taiwan gradually opens its borders, there will be more business exchanges in the future. “There are still many American politicians who want to visit Taiwan,” she added.