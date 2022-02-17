Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Fisker opens US reservations for Pear EV developed with Taiwan’s Foxconn

Car to be built in Ohio, delivered to customers from 2024

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 14:17
Fisker developed the Pear EV in cooperation with Foxconn Technology. (fiskerinc.com image)

Fisker developed the Pear EV in cooperation with Foxconn Technology. (fiskerinc.com image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for the Fisker Pear, an electric vehicle (EV) developed in cooperation with the Foxconn Technology Group, have started in the U.S., even though the car won’t be delivered until 2024, Engadget reported Tuesday (Feb. 5).

The car, described as an “agile urban EV,” will be priced at US$29,900 (NT$833,550) before tax and incentives, cheaper than the Tesla Model 3. The name of the new vehicle stands for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution.”

Production for the current planned car model, the Fisker Ocean, will start in November.

According to Engadget, Fisker plans to build 250,000 Pears a year in Ohio, where Foxconn also has an agreement with Lordstown Motors Corporation to manufacture the Endurance electric pickup truck.

The report also pointed out the risks of the Fisker venture, as details about the quality, performance and range of the new EV had still not been revealed. By 2024, competition for the Pear would also be much stronger, casting doubt on its chances of success, even though it showed EVs could become more affordable, Engadget reported.

Foxconn has also been preparing EV production in Indonesia and Thailand while developing its own models of electric cars and buses.

electric vehicle
EV
Foxconn
Fisker
Fisker Pear
Ohio

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's ProLogium to co-develop EV solid-state battery cells with Mercedes-Benz
Taiwan's ProLogium to co-develop EV solid-state battery cells with Mercedes-Benz
2022/02/15 15:48
Taiwan’s Foxconn and Vedanta to set up chip facility in India
Taiwan’s Foxconn and Vedanta to set up chip facility in India
2022/02/15 14:14
Taiwan’s Foxconn to sign EV investment agreement with Indonesia in March
Taiwan’s Foxconn to sign EV investment agreement with Indonesia in March
2022/02/10 14:57
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
2022/02/08 16:04
Taiwan’s Foxconn planning for 150,000 EVs by 2030 in Thailand joint venture
Taiwan’s Foxconn planning for 150,000 EVs by 2030 in Thailand joint venture
2022/02/08 11:38

Updated : 2022-02-17 15:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"