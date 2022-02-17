Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 17) announced 14 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 54 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 852.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include five males and nine females ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

Imported cases

The 54 cases include 38 males and 16 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 30 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 24 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Dec. 24 and Feb. 16 from the U.S. (nine cases), Vietnam, Australia, France, India, the Philippines, Ukraine, Chad, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, and Cambodia. The country of origin of 28 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,080,937 COVID tests, with 6,060,668 coming back negative. Of the 19,797 confirmed cases, 4,390 were imported, 15,353 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 852 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.