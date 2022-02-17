Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases

54 COVID cases imported from 13 countries

  782
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/17 14:17
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 17) announced 14 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 54 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 852.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include five males and nine females ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

Imported cases

The 54 cases include 38 males and 16 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 30 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 24 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Dec. 24 and Feb. 16 from the U.S. (nine cases), Vietnam, Australia, France, India, the Philippines, Ukraine, Chad, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, and Cambodia. The country of origin of 28 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,080,937 COVID tests, with 6,060,668 coming back negative. Of the 19,797 confirmed cases, 4,390 were imported, 15,353 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 852 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases
2022/02/16 14:20
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
2022/02/15 14:13
Chen says COVID outbreak in Taiwan has 'stabilized,' cases down 24%
Chen says COVID outbreak in Taiwan has 'stabilized,' cases down 24%
2022/02/14 18:06
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
2022/02/14 14:05
2 New Taipei schools cancel in-person classes for 14 days over COVID cases
2 New Taipei schools cancel in-person classes for 14 days over COVID cases
2022/02/14 11:50

Updated : 2022-02-17 15:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"