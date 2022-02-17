Alexa
Lakers' Anthony Davis badly rolls right ankle against Jazz

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/17 12:34
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wedne...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers' game Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz after badly rolling his right ankle during the second quarter.

Davis was down on the court for several minutes after the injury.

Davis went up to catch a lob pass and came down on Rudy Gobert's heel with 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right foot and had to be helped off the court by teammates DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard into the locker room.

Davis — averaging 23.3 points and 9.1 rebounds — missed 17 games this season due to a knee injury. He was averaging 23.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in the nine games since his return. He was off to another strong start against the Jazz with 17 points in 17 minutes before his injury.

It is another bad break for the Lakers, who came into the game on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles (26-31) is a season-high five games under .500 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Wednesday also marked only the sixth time since Dec. 15 that Davis and LeBron James had been in the starting lineup together.

Updated : 2022-02-17 14:24 GMT+08:00

"