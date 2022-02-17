Alexa
Strickland scores 27 to propel Temple past SMU 64-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 12:28
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tai Strickland had a career-high 27 points as Temple beat SMU 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil White had 11 points for the Owls (14-9, 7-5 American Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Nick Jourdain added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Zach Hicks had nine rebounds.

Michael Weathers scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (18-6, 9-3). Marcus Weathers added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zhuric Phelps had 10 points.

The Owls evened the season series against the Mustangs. SMU defeated Temple 69-61 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

