Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Broome lifts Morehead State over UT Martin 68-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 12:48
Broome lifts Morehead State over UT Martin 68-60

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points and blocked 12 shots to carry Morehead State to a 68-60 win over UT Martin on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Sebree had 13 points for the Eagles (20-8, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta'lon Cooper added seven rebounds.

KK Curry tied a career high with 24 points for the Skyhawks (8-19, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chris Nix added 11 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-62 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
"