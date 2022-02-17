Alexa
Switzerland 10, Sweden 8

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 11:55
Switzerland 0 3 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 10
Sweden 3 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 1 8
Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

P. Lachat Shots: 10, Points: 33, Percentage: 83.

S. Michel Shots: 10, Points: 34, Percentage: 85.

Sweden

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.

N. Edin Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

O. Eriksson Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

C. Sundgren Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

R. Wranaa Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Updated : 2022-02-17 14:23 GMT+08:00

"