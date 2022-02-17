Keldon Johnson scores 22 as Spurs top Thunder 114-106

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game... San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, right, during the first half of an NBA basket... San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, right, grabs a rebound next to San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott, middle, and Oklahoma City Thunder ... Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, right, grabs a rebound next to San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott, middle, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, right, holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, left, in the first half of an NBA baske... San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, right, holds the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball... San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Wednesday night.

Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and 17 rebounds, All-Star Dejounte Murray had 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV added 17 points for the Spurs.

Josh Giddey had his third straight triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann scored 24 points, Theo Maledon had 22 and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were missing their two leading scorers. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team leader averaging 22.7 points, continues to sit with a sprained right ankle. Forward Lu Dort, the team's No. 2 scorer averaging 17.2 points, missed the game with a strained left shoulder.

San Antonio led 73-58 at halftime behind 51.9% shooting. The Thunder trimmed their deficit to 89-81 by the end of the third quarter. Oklahoma City held the Spurs to 6-for-22 shooting in the period.

San Antonio led by 16 with 5:25 remaining.

The Thunder made a final push and cut their deficit to five on two free throws by Maledon with 24 seconds to play. Maledon got a steal, but the Thunder missed several shots in close. San Antonio's Doug McDermott was fouled on the rebound. He made the first free throw and missed the second, leaving the Spurs ahead 112-106 with 13.8 seconds to play. Maledon missed a 3-pointer, and the Spurs rebounded to end the threat.

TIP-INS

Spurs: McDermott, who had a brief stint playing for the Thunder, scored 16 points. ... It appeared the Spurs had a 37-29 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Devin Vassell's 3-pointer in the final minute was wiped out because he stepped out of bounds before the shot. The Spurs led 34-29 after the correction.

Thunder: G Ty Jerome (sore left hip), C Mike Muscala (sore right ankle), C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (broken right foot) and F Kenrich Williams (sprained right knee) all sat. ... Lindy Waters III, a two-way player who played his college ball at nearby Oklahoma State, made his first NBA 3-pointer and finished with five points in eight minutes. ... Aleksej Pokusevski had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Washington Wizards on Feb. 25.

Thunder: Host the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 24.

