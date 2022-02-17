Alexa
Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Tarleton 69-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 11:37
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 20 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Tarleton 69-56 on Wednesday night.

Blaze Nield had 12 points for the Wolverines (17-8, 8-5 Western Athletic Conference). Tim Fuller added 10 points, while Connor Harding grabbed nine rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Texans (11-15, 6-7), who scored a season-low 21 points in the second half. Freddy Hicks added 14 points, while Javontae Hopkins scored 10.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Texans on the season. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton 77-55 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 14:20 GMT+08:00

"