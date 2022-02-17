Operating Room Management Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Operating Room Management market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The Operating Room Management market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Operating Room Management market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.80 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Operating room management is the science that focuses primarily on managing operating room suites efficiently. The Operating Rooms (ORs) are the hub of the hospital facility, and as such, their resources need to be managed optimally to ensure high-performance outputs and guarantee patient safety.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Operating room management maximizes operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed while reducing the need for resources. Globally, the major focus is on improving operating room efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the operating room management market is experiencing growth.
Hospital pricing pressures, rising concerns about healthcare costs, a higher level of patient satisfaction, and growth in the healthcare infrastructure are factors contributing to the market’s growth.
Costly installation and maintenance pose a potential limitation to the global operating room management industry.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has caused havoc on a vast scale on many people’s lives and businesses. The healthcare information technology industry has benefited from this pandemic. Many organizations were struggling to stay afloat, but those using operating room management systems were thriving. In response to the increased operation load, hospitals increased operating room hours and focused on improving OR utilization. Most hospitals were aiming at increasing efficiency by utilizing technology to increase capacity. It has increased the use of operating room management software. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global operating room management market.
Regional Insights
North America held dominant in the operating room management market in 2020. Due to increase in hospital expenditures, there is a greater focus on activities to increase awareness of operating room management. Thus, these factors are driving the region’s market growth.
The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment, lowering healthcare costs, and growing patient volumes drive market growth in this region. Furthermore, investments made to equip healthcare firms with modern equipment and to improve the infrastructure contributed to the region’s growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global operating room management market are:
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Steris Corporation
DXC Technology company
Cerner Corporation
Omnicell, Incorporated
McKesson Corporation
Optum Incorporated
Nexus AG
Getinge
Picis Clinical Solutions, Incorporated
GE Healthcare
Allscripts healthcare solutions
Surgical information systems
Richard Wolf
Brainlab
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global operating room management market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, End-User, Delivery Mode, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
Software
Services
Segmentation based on Solution
Data management and communications solution
Anesthesia information management system
Operating Room Supply Management Solution
Operating Room Scheduling Solution
Performance Management solution
Other solutions
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgery centers
Segmentation based on Delivery Mode
On-premise
Cloud-based
Web-based
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
