Drug Discovery Services Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global drug discovery services market size was US$ 9,112 million in 2021. The global drug discovery services market is forecast to grow to US$ 19,512 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global drug discovery services market size was US$ 9,112 million in 2021. The global drug discovery services market is forecast to grow to US$ 19,512 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for novel drugs will drive the growth of the drug discovery services market in the coming years. In addition, changing market dynamics and increasing demand for accurate and robust analytical testing will drive the market forward during the forecast period.

Growing investments in research and development and the rising trend of big data, artificial intelligence will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. Pfizer invested nearly US$ 7,690 million in R&D in 2016 and approximately US$ 8,650 million in 2019. Such investments are likely to propel the drug discovery services market forward.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases will fuel the growth of the drug discovery services market. On the contrary, stringent regulatory requirements may limit the growth of the global drug discovery services market.

The rising individual spending on healthcare is forecast to benefit the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global drug discovery services market. Due to the wake of the pandemic, governments started focusing on the healthcare sector. The demand for novel drugs increased. Pharmaceutical companies also increased R&D activities in order to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, the drug discovery services market witnessed ample growth opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions, the Asia-Pacific drug discovery services market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. The growth of the market will be mainly due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, India, and Japan. In addition, China held the largest share of this market in 2020, owing to the favorable government policies to boost healthcare expenditure. In addition, the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region will benefit the market. Growing research and manufacturing base, together with the rising prevalence of diseases, will contribute to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global drug discovery services market segmentation focuses on Process, Type, Drug, Therapeutic Area, Company Type, and Region.

By Process

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-To-Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

By Type

Medicinal Chemistry Services

Biology Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics

By Drug Type

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Central Nervous Systems

Cardiovascular

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Company Type

Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Thermo Fisher Schientific

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories International

GE Healthcare

Evotec

Jubilant Biosys

Covance

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Wuxi Apptec

Syngene

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Lonza Group AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Dalton Pharma Services

Viva Biotech

Selvita

Other Prominent Players

