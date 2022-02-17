Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pember leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 85-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 11:15
Pember leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 85-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 30 points as UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 85-66 on Wednesday night.

Pember shot 10 for 11 from the line and grabbed seven rebounds.

LJ Thorpe had 14 points and nine assists for UNC Asheville (15-11, 7-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points and nine rebounds. Trent Stephney had 12 points and six rebounds.

Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 21 points for the Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 82-59 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Taiwan reports 1st Omicron death, 5 local cases
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Disfigured Marvel figurine giveaway a PR disaster for Taiwan's largest supermarket chain
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in south Taiwan, fined NT$113,000
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Over a thousand foreign teachers now allowed to enter Taiwan
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
Swedish skater says China's hosting of Olympics 'extremely irresponsible' amid human rights abuses
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
"