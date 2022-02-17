Alexa
Bothwell carries Furman over Western Carolina 103-85

By Associated Press
2022/02/17 11:07
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 25 points and Alex Hunter added 23 points as Furman got past Western Carolina 103-85 on Wednesday night.

JP Pegues had 15 points for Furman (18-10, 10-5 Southern Conference). Conley Garrison added 13 points and six rebounds. Bothwell made 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Furman is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Marlow Gilmore had 15 points and three blocks for the Catamounts (9-19, 3-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Tyler Harris and Vonterius Woolbright had 13 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Furman defeated Western Carolina 88-50 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-17 12:44 GMT+08:00

